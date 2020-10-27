Author James Briscione shows us how to create perfect flavor pairings using the Flavor Matrix with his recipe for Frico, AKA Crispy Cheese Cakes

SEATTLE — In Flavor for All: Everyday Recipes and Creative Pairings co-authors James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst serve up 100 new recipes that draw on the flavor focused approach to cooking introduced in their previous book, The Flavor Matrix.

"This is, at heart, a practical home-cooking book with delicious and accessible recipes, but with unique and unexpected twists based on scientifically approved flavor pairings. Recipes include Seared Steaks with Almond-Cherry Pesto; Caesar Artichoke Dip; Brown Butter, Maple, and Pear Pork Roast; Spicy Kiwi and Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwiches; “Umami in a Bottle” salad dressing; and Chocolate and Red Wine Bread Pudding. The authors explain why certain flavors taste so good together and provide plenty of practical tips on how to coax the maximum amount of flavor from your ingredients. This new cookbook will appeal to both chemistry aficionados and casual cooks alike, with simple, easy recipes for everyday life." hmhbooks.com

Excerpted from FLAVOR FOR ALL: Everyday Recipes and Creative Pairings © 2020 by James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst. Photography © 2020 by Andrew Purcell. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

We love making roasted broccoli sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Inevitably, when it comes out of the oven, we fight over the crispy bits of parmesan that are left baked onto the pan, known in Italian as frico. Then it hit us: Why fight over those little bits when we can make an entire dish that is just one giant crispy piece of cheese with delicious vegetables tucked inside?

SERVES 4 as a side or appetizer

COMPOUND 2-butenal

AROMA pungent

1 russet potato (about 8 ounces)

Kosher salt SALT

1 bunch broccoli rabe, stem ends trimmed by 1½ inches BITTER

1 tablespoon olive oil FAT

1 cup sliced onion (about 1 medium onion)

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced UMAMI

12 ounces white cheddar cheese, grated (about 3 cups) FAT, SALT UMAMI

4 ounces parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup) FAT, SALT UMAMI

Peel the potato and slice into rounds about 11⁄22 inch thick. Place the potato slices in a saucepot and add enough cold water to cover by 3 to 4 inches. Season well with salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer. Cook until the potato is just tender throughout, about 6 minutes after coming to a boil.

Be careful not to overcook the potato here; if the water is boiling too rapidly or if it cooks for too long, it will turn into a crumbly mess.

Carefully lift the potato slices from the simmering water with a slotted spoon and place them on a plate to steam-dry, leaving the simmering water on the stove.

Drop the broccoli rabe into the simmering water and cook for about 2 minutes, until the stems are just tender, with a slight resistance when pierced with the tip of a knife. Drain and spread into a single layer on a separate plate to steam-dry. When cool enough to handle, chop into 11⁄22-inch pieces.

Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté for about 2 minutes, until softened, then add the garlic and cook for about 2 minutes more, until aromatic and lightly browned. Slide the onions and garlic onto the plate with the potatoes and return the pan to the heat.

Combine the cheddar and parmesan. Scatter half of the cheese mixture in the pan and spread it into an even layer with a heat-proof spatula. Reduce the heat to medium and let the cheese cook undisturbed.

Give the pan an occasional gentle swirl to ensure the cheese is not sticking.

When the cheese is completely melted, begins to look a little greasy, and has lightly browned at the edges, scatter half of the potato and onion mixture over the cheese, then add half of the chopped broccoli rabe on top of that. Gently spread and press the vegetables into the cheese. At this point, the cheese should be one solid disk that is well browned on the pan side and soft and creamy on the vegetable side.

Remove the pan from the heat. Carefully slide a heatproof spatula under one side of the cheese and in one quick motion, fold it in half, like an omelet. Slide the folded frico onto a plate to cool before slicing.

Repeat with the remaining cheese, potatoes, onion, and broccoli rabe.

Serve sliced into wedges, slightly warm or room temperature.