Become the chocolate chip cookie master you've always wanted to be

Seattle Pastry Chef and Holiday Wars contestant Kyle Smothers reveals the secret behind his award winning cookie. Holiday Wars airs on Food Network Sundays at 8/7c.

SEATTLE — What temperature is your butter? Turns out, this is a very important component to cookie baking! Seattle Pastry Chef Kyle Smothers demonstrates how to make his award-winning chocolate chip cookies and reveals all the techniques you need to do it right!

You can watch Kyle compete as part of Team Mistle Toasters on the Food Network's Holiday Wars, Sundays at 8/7c.

Recipe: Chef Kyle Smothers' Award-Winning Chocolate Chip Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Butter

1 cup Sugar

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp Vanilla Paste

2 7/8 cups (355g) Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

3/4 tsp Baking Soda

3/4 tsp Salt

1 2/5 cups (300g) Chocolate Chips

Sea Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

In the bowl of a stand mixer, or with a hand mixer, cream butter, brown sugar and sugar with a paddle for 3-5 minutes, or until fluffy and light in color.

Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until fully combined. Scrape the bowl between the addition of each egg.

In a medium sized bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Add to mixing bowl, and mix until the dough just comes together. Do not over mix!

Add chocolate chips, or chopped pieces of chocolate and mix until fully incorporated.

Scoop and roll 2 oz. dough balls. Freeze overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line a baking pan with parchment paper or spray with baking pan spray. Line the cookies on the pan, 2-3 inches apart.

Bake 8-10 minutes, or until the edge of the cookie has just started browning and the top of the cookie is no longer translucent. Remove from over, sprinkle with flakey sea salt.

Cool and enjoy!

ABOUT HOLIDAY WARS Host Raven-Symoné leads five teams of masterful cake and sugar artists through holiday battles packed with mind-blowing, holiday-themed creations. In the first round, each team creates an edible holiday design in just 45 minutes, and although the losing team isn't eliminated, they have to sit out round two. In the final round, the final teams are tasked with developing an eye-popping, masterful Christmas display made up entirely of cake and sugar. After the sugar dust settles in the jolly finale, judges Shinmin Li and Erin McGinn award one team with Santa's biggest prize: $25,000.