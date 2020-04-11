New cookbook perfects plant-based recipes for classic desserts

SEATTLE — Seattle-based culinary writer Laura Crotty loves old cookbooks. So for her debut cookbook, The Little Vegan Dessert Cookbook: Vintage Recipes Revised, she decided to comb through her extensive collection and select the best recipes for cookies, cakes, doughnuts, bars, and breads and recreate the recipes to work within a plant-based vegan diet.
Laura walked us through making one of the recipes in the cookbook - a simple and delicious coffee cake packed with flavor and aromatics that will be perfect for the holidays.
She also introduced us to a vegan's bakers secret weapon - Aquafaba. "Aquafaba" is a fancy name for the liquid that you find when you open a can of beans. Really! Vegans have discovered that this liquid has the same properties as Eggs and produces the same results in baking. Vegan Egg Substitute: 3 tbs of Aquafaba (Bean Liquid) = 1 Egg
Laura's Recipe for Coffee Cake
From Laura Crotty's The Little Vegan Dessert Cookbook Vintage Recipes Revised. Yield: 12 slices
Every baker has their own version of this cake. Mine is adapted from American Woman’s Cookbook, dated 1962, with the addition of pumpkin, spice, and a crumb topping.
- 3/4 cup spelt flour
- 3/4 cup oat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground, dried ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons aquafaba
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin, packed
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Crumb Topping
- 1/4 cup non-dairy butter, softened
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup spelt flour
- 1/3 cup of walnuts, chopped fine
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan.
- Mix the flours, baking powder, spices, and salt in a large bowl.
- Beat the aquafaba and coconut sugar in a medium bowl and add the pumpkin, oil, and vanilla. Mix until smooth.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just moistened and the batter comes together.
- Fold in walnuts and spoon batter into pan.
- Cream the butter and coconut sugar together.
- Add the flour and stir until crumbly. Mix in the walnuts.
- Sprinkle over the batter and bake for about 50 minutes. Cool completely on rack before slicing.
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.