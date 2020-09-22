Tasty clean eating with the Whole30 endorsed Primal Gourmet Cookbook

Author Ronny Joseph Lvovski shares his Piri Piri Chicken recipe with us, check it out! #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Ronny Joseph Lvovski is the creator of the popular Primal Gourmet instagram account, sharing lots of tasty recipes and meal ideas!

Now Ronny is out with a new cookbook call The Primal Gourmet, featuring dozens of recipes for those who like to eat paleo or Whole30 - or really just delicious foods in general!

Ronny joined us for a cooking lesson and share his recipe for Piri Piri Chicken!

PIRI PIRI CHICKEN / SERVES 4

Gluten-Free Dairy-Free Whole30 Keto-Friendly Paleo Grain-Free Sugar-FreeTime: 55 minutes, plus 4 hours of marinating

A staple menu item at Portuguese churrasquerias, piri piri chicken (also called pili pili or peri peri) derives its name from the peppers traditionally used in the dish’s marinade. Piri piri peppers arrived in Portugal by way of southeastern Africa and thereafter became popularized by the charred rotisserie chickens that came to bear their name. Though it’s very easy to find piri piri condiments and marinades in major grocery stores, most of them are filled with sugars, fillers, and other weird ingredients. Less easily found are the piri piri peppers themselves. Instead, I use red finger chiles for their color, fruitiness, and mild heat. If they’re unavailable, you can substitute Anaheim peppers. For an added kick, I also add a pinch of cayenne, but you can omit this if you like things milder.

Spatchcocking the chicken (butterflying it by removing the backbone) will reduce the cooking time and expose more of the skin, giving it a chance to get crispy.

As far as pairings go, you can’t beat some simple roast potatoes and a garden salad with piri piri chicken.

In a blender, combine the onion, olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, chiles, ginger, salt, smoked paprika, sweet paprika, oregano, cayenne, and ¼ cup water. Blend on high speed until smooth.

Dry the chicken with paper towels. Using sharp kitchen shears or a sharp knife, cut along one side of the backbone, leaving the other side attached. Lay the chicken breast-side up on a cutting board and press down on the breastbone with your hands to flatten the chicken. Put the chicken in a large zip-top plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Massage the marinade all over the chicken, then squeeze as much air out of the bag as possible and seal. Place it on a baking sheet with the chicken breast-side down and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

Ingredients:

1 small yellow onion, halved

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon

4 garlic cloves, peeled

2 fresh red finger chiles (or Anaheim chiles, if not available)

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more if desired

1 (2½- to 3-pound) whole chicken

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a 4-inch-deep roasting pan with parchment paper. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting any excess drip off (discard the bag). Place the chicken in the prepared roasting pan and roast on the bottom rack for 40 to 45 minutes, until the thickest part of the thigh registers 165°F on an instant-read thermometer. Use a turkey baster or large spoon to baste the chicken with the rendered juices in the pan. Set the oven to broil, but keep the chicken on the bottom rack (putting the parchment paper closer to the broiler could cause it to catch fire). Broil for 4 to 5 minutes, until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Transfer the chicken to a grooved cutting board to catch any juices and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before carving and serving.