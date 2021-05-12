Your favorite treats don't need sugar to be tasty!

Dessert without sugar sounds like an oxymoron. But it's not! There are plenty of sugar alternatives on the market right now, many of which make perfect replacements for your favorite baking recipes! Jayne Jones is known as America's "No Sugar Baker" -- specializing in recipe developing delicious sweet treats sans sugar! She joins New Day NW to share her recipe for Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies as well as chat about her new sugarless cookbook, "The No Sugar Baker's Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets." Try the recipe below!