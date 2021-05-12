Your favorite treats don't need sugar to be tasty!

Dessert without sugar sounds like an oxymoron. But it's not! There are plenty of sugar alternatives on the market right now, many of which make perfect replacements for your favorite baking recipes! Jayne Jones is known as America's "No Sugar Baker" -- specializing in recipe developing delicious sweet treats sans sugar! She joins New Day NW to share her recipe for Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies as well as chat about her new sugarless cookbook, "The No Sugar Baker's Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets." Try the recipe below!
The No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies
Ingredients:
- 5 T. Butter
- ½ C. Swerve Brown
- ½ C. Swerve Granular
- ½ C. Peanut Butter (I used fresh, sugar free peanut butter, deli made)
- 1 Egg
- 1 T. Vanilla
- 1 ¼ C Flour (Almond or All-Purpose)
- ¼ t. Baking Soda
- ¼ t. Baking Powder
- ¼ t. Cinnamon
- 1/4 t. Salt
- 3/4 C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon
- ¾ C. Lily’s Dark Sugar Free Chocolate Chips
Directions:
- In mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and Swerves and mix until smooth and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla, mix again. In separate small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to first mixture and combine well. Add in chocolate chips and bacon.
- Make round balls and place on sprayed baking sheet. Flatten dough with fork and top with extra bacon and salt.
- Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes, until light golden brown.
