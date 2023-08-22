x
New Day Recipes

Try this easy hack to make pickled onions at home!

Experience the decadence of having your very own jar of pickled onions in the fridge and they go with everything!
How to pickle onions:

Ingredients:

  • 2 small red onions
  • 2 cups white vinegar
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/3 cup cane sugar
  • 2 Tbsp sea salt

Directions:

  • Thinly slice onions and divide the onions between two 16-ounce jars or three 10-ounce jars.
  • Heat vinegar, water, sugar and salt in medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar and salt dissolve (about 1 minute).
  • Let cool and pour over the onions, set aside to set to room temperature and then refrigerate. They will be ready to eat in about 1 hour. They will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Try serving with these taquitos from Half Baked Harvest!

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

