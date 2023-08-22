Try this easy hack to make pickled onions at home!

SEATTLE —
How to pickle onions:
Ingredients:
- 2 small red onions
- 2 cups white vinegar
- 2 cups water
- 1/3 cup cane sugar
- 2 Tbsp sea salt
Directions:
- Thinly slice onions and divide the onions between two 16-ounce jars or three 10-ounce jars.
- Heat vinegar, water, sugar and salt in medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar and salt dissolve (about 1 minute).
- Let cool and pour over the onions, set aside to set to room temperature and then refrigerate. They will be ready to eat in about 1 hour. They will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Try serving with these taquitos from Half Baked Harvest!
