New Day Recipes

Try these frozen Vodka cocktails at your next party!

Tom Gibson, cocktail chemist and president of Blue Ice Vodka shares 3 favorite drinks.
Feel-Good Frosé:

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
  • 1 cup rosé
  • 4 oz. blended frozen strawberries
  • Blend with ice and garnish with strawberry

Light Lemon Freeze:

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
  • 1 cup lemonade
  • Blend with ice and garnish with lemon wheel

Blue Ice Frozen Espresso Martini:

Ingredients:

  • Frozen Coffee Cubes
  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Vodka
  • 0.5 oz. Baileys

