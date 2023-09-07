Try these frozen Vodka cocktails at your next party!

SEATTLE —
Feel-Good Frosé:
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 1 cup rosé
- 4 oz. blended frozen strawberries
- Blend with ice and garnish with strawberry
Light Lemon Freeze:
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
- 1 cup lemonade
- Blend with ice and garnish with lemon wheel
Blue Ice Frozen Espresso Martini:
Ingredients:
- Frozen Coffee Cubes
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Vodka
- 0.5 oz. Baileys
