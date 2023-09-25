This Chimichurri sauce is heaven on these empanadas!

Chef Rodrigo, Maria Luisa Empanadas, shares his grandmother’s recipe.

SEATTLE — Chef Rodrigo Cappagli, of Maria Luisa Empanadas, started his restaurant and catering company using the same recipes his grandmother used when he was a child.

Savory fillings of beef, chicken, chorizo and more are topped with a fresh chimichurri sauce that is heavenly.

Maria Luisa Chinichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup white vinegar

• 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 1 tsp red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

• Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Prepare the Herbs:

Finely chop the parsley, and garlic. You can use a food processor or chop them by hand.

2. Combine Ingredients:

In a bowl, mix together the chopped parsley, and garlic. Add white vinegar and red pepper flakes. Stir well.

3. Add Olive Oil:

Slowly pour in the olive oil while whisking the mixture to emulsify the ingredients.

4. Season:

Season the chimichurri sauce with salt and black pepper according to your taste. Stir well to combine.

5. Let it Rest:

Allow the chimichurri sauce to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving to let the flavors meld together.

6. Serve:

Serve this vibrant chimichurri sauce as a dipping sauce for empanadas, grilled meats, or as a condiment for various dishes.

Enjoy your homemade chimichurri sauce with Maria Luisa Empanadas or any of your favorite meals!