This Chimichurri sauce is heaven on these empanadas!

SEATTLE — Chef Rodrigo Cappagli, of Maria Luisa Empanadas, started his restaurant and catering company using the same recipes his grandmother used when he was a child.
Savory fillings of beef, chicken, chorizo and more are topped with a fresh chimichurri sauce that is heavenly.
Maria Luisa Chinichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
• 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup white vinegar
• 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1 tsp red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)
• Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Prepare the Herbs:
Finely chop the parsley, and garlic. You can use a food processor or chop them by hand.
2. Combine Ingredients:
In a bowl, mix together the chopped parsley, and garlic. Add white vinegar and red pepper flakes. Stir well.
3. Add Olive Oil:
Slowly pour in the olive oil while whisking the mixture to emulsify the ingredients.
4. Season:
Season the chimichurri sauce with salt and black pepper according to your taste. Stir well to combine.
5. Let it Rest:
Allow the chimichurri sauce to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving to let the flavors meld together.
6. Serve:
Serve this vibrant chimichurri sauce as a dipping sauce for empanadas, grilled meats, or as a condiment for various dishes.
Enjoy your homemade chimichurri sauce with Maria Luisa Empanadas or any of your favorite meals!
