A refreshing summer salad for these hot days

Rob Copelan, the executive chef at Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood at Snoqualmie Casino, focuses on fresh farm-to-table options.

Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood offers a seasonal menu with surf and turf as its name suggests, but the restaurant also has an organic vegetable garden. This allows chefs to provide farm-to-table dishes and lighter options for guests as well. Vista’s patio overlooks the Snoqualmie Valley.

“It lives up to its name,” Copelan said. “It’s a beautiful picture of Snoqualmie Valley. You get a very nice view.”

Chef Copelan demonstrated how to make a watermelon and nectarine salad with a mint coconut cream that is both vegan and gluten-free.

Recipe components include:

Watermelon

Nectarine

Fresh Basil

Fresh Mint

Agave

Lime

Coconut Milk

Start with one can of coconut milk. Let it drain overnight.

The next day, mix it with a bit of lime and agave. Tip from Chef Copelan: Agave is good alternative to honey. It has a more subtle taste.

Cut watermelon into several pieces. A quarter of a watermelon is good for one person, but the recipe can be expanded to serve at gatherings.

Add several pieces of nectarine.

Juice three limes and add more agave. Mix all ingredients together or serve on platter.

If you’d prefer to have your dish made by a chef, the Watermelon and Nectarine Salad will be featured on Vista’s Fresh Sheet from July 31 to August 2.

