Perfect the art of Crêpe-making

Chef Heather Hiltl from Woodblock shows off her recipe for 'Crepes Full of Pride' - which be offered at Redmond Pride on Saturday, September 2.

REDMOND, Wash. — Crepe Batter - Makes 10-12

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp ground cardamom

2 tbsp sugar

Directions:

Add everything into a blender and blend until smooth.

Filling - Base filling

Ingredients:

1lb cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Directions

Add into a food processor and blend until smooth. Divide into two.

Mix-ins:

I did 2 tbsp of blackberry puree and 2 tbsp strawberry puree into half of the cream cheese mixture. You can use fresh fruit, other purees etc. etc. to achieve whatever color or flavor you want.

Cooking Directions:

To make the crepes: Put a nonstick skillet over medium to medium high heat. Spray with non-stick spray. Add a little under 1/4 cup of batter (I used an 8 inch skillet) and roll the pan around to get a thin layer of batter. Cook until browned on one side, slip it over to finish cooking. Remove and allow to cool.

To finish and plate. Spread the cream cheese mixture on one side of the crepe. Sprinkle in some fruity pebbles. Fold in half and then half again. Top with some extra cream cheese and fruity pebbles and you're good to chow down!