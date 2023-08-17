x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Recipes

No-Heat Cooking: Hawaiian-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

RJ Ogo from Saimin Says in Renton whips up a delicious traditional Hawaiian poke dish and discusses the Maui wildfires with Amity.
Credit: KING

SEATTLE — Chef RJ Ogo from Saimin Says shares a Hawaii-style recipe for Shoyu Ahi Poke - a perfect no heat cooking dish to try this summer!

Hawaii-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

This version of ahi tuna poke has cubed ahi seasoned with shoyu sauce, sesame oil, seaweed and sliced sweet onions.

Recipe:

Ahi Tuna - 8oz

Roasted Sesame Seeds - Pinch

Hawaiian Sea Salt - Table Spoon

Shoyu Sauce - Table Spoon

Sesame Oil - Teaspoon

Sweet Onion - 1/4 of an oinion

Ogo Seaweed - 1/4 cup

Oyster Sauce - Table Spoon

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wow your guests with any of these 3 cocktails, perfect for National Tequila Day! - New Day NW

Before You Leave, Check This Out