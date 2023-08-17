No-Heat Cooking: Hawaiian-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

SEATTLE — Chef RJ Ogo from Saimin Says shares a Hawaii-style recipe for Shoyu Ahi Poke - a perfect no heat cooking dish to try this summer!
Hawaii-style Shoyu Ahi Poke
This version of ahi tuna poke has cubed ahi seasoned with shoyu sauce, sesame oil, seaweed and sliced sweet onions.
Recipe:
Ahi Tuna - 8oz
Roasted Sesame Seeds - Pinch
Hawaiian Sea Salt - Table Spoon
Shoyu Sauce - Table Spoon
Sesame Oil - Teaspoon
Sweet Onion - 1/4 of an oinion
Ogo Seaweed - 1/4 cup
Oyster Sauce - Table Spoon
