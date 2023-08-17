No-Heat Cooking: Hawaiian-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

RJ Ogo from Saimin Says in Renton whips up a delicious traditional Hawaiian poke dish and discusses the Maui wildfires with Amity.

SEATTLE — Chef RJ Ogo from Saimin Says shares a Hawaii-style recipe for Shoyu Ahi Poke - a perfect no heat cooking dish to try this summer!

Hawaii-style Shoyu Ahi Poke

This version of ahi tuna poke has cubed ahi seasoned with shoyu sauce, sesame oil, seaweed and sliced sweet onions.

Recipe:

Ahi Tuna - 8oz

Roasted Sesame Seeds - Pinch

Hawaiian Sea Salt - Table Spoon

Shoyu Sauce - Table Spoon

Sesame Oil - Teaspoon

Sweet Onion - 1/4 of an oinion

Ogo Seaweed - 1/4 cup

Oyster Sauce - Table Spoon