Mint Progressive Indian's recipe for Alleppey Seafood Curry

SEATTLE — Here are New Day we love to check out new restaurants around town.

New in downtown Seattle, Mint Progressive Indian is worth checking out. Head chef Abhijit Sarkar joined to share a recipe for one of their curry dishes.

Recipe For Alleppey Seafood Curry

Serves Two People

Ingredients

Coconut oil - 1.5 Fl oz.

Black Mustard seed - 0.5 oz

Curry leaves - 4

Green chili - 1

Chopped ginger - 1 oz.

Chopped garlic - 0.5 oz.

Chopped onions- 4 oz.

Raw mango - 6 oz.

Salt - to taste

Turmeric powder - 1 pinch

Red chili powder - 1 pinch

Coconut milk - 3 Fl oz.

Clams - 3

Mussels - 3

Shrimps - 3

Salmon - 1 piece

Caviar - 1 Tablespoon (optional)

Preparation

1. Heat coconut oil and add mustard seed, curry leaves, chopped garlic, and ginger. Sauté for 2 minutes.

2. Add onions and sauté for 5 minutes.

3. Add raw mango and cook for 5 minutes.

4. Add turmeric powder, salt, red chili powder coriander powder sauté for 3 minutes.

5. Add water and cook until mango gets soft.

6. Add coconut milk and cook until raw flavor of coconut goes away.

7. Blend the sauce, add fish and seafood (blanched) then cook until fish is cooked.

8. Garnish with caviar (if desired) and serve over rice.

