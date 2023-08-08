x
New Day Recipes

Make this summertime dish to pair with your favorite wine!

Danielle Kartes shares how she makes Caramelized Brie & Tomatoes to go along with her brand new rosé.
SEATTLE — Danielle Kartes shares the perfect recipe to go with her brand new sparkling rosé, French for Water.

Caramelized Brie & Tomatoes

Prep time 5 minutes

Broil time 3-7 minutes (depending on broiler)

Ingredients:

  • 1 8-ounce wheel of brie cheese
  • 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Fresh woodsy herbs like lemon thyme or rosemary
  • A splash of aged balsamic vinegar

Directions:

  • Gently slice the top skin off the brie, or score if you prefer to eat the rind. Top with the tomatoes, herbs, and vinegar.
  • Broil 3-7 minutes until the tomatoes blister and the brie melts. It should be gooey enough to smear on bread. Watch closely as tomatoes may burn and brie may begin to separate if broiled too long.
  • Serve with L’eau effervescent rosé by French for Water.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com.

