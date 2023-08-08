Make this summertime dish to pair with your favorite wine!

SEATTLE — Danielle Kartes shares the perfect recipe to go with her brand new sparkling rosé, French for Water.
Caramelized Brie & Tomatoes
Prep time 5 minutes
Broil time 3-7 minutes (depending on broiler)
Ingredients:
- 1 8-ounce wheel of brie cheese
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
- Fresh woodsy herbs like lemon thyme or rosemary
- A splash of aged balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- Gently slice the top skin off the brie, or score if you prefer to eat the rind. Top with the tomatoes, herbs, and vinegar.
- Broil 3-7 minutes until the tomatoes blister and the brie melts. It should be gooey enough to smear on bread. Watch closely as tomatoes may burn and brie may begin to separate if broiled too long.
- Serve with L’eau effervescent rosé by French for Water.
