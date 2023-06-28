Hulu's 'Secret Chef' contestant teaches us to make buttermilk fried oysters and wildflower salad - New Day NW

SEATTLE — Stephenie Simmons is a contestant from Hulu's new show "Secret Chef" and she shares her recipe for buttermilk fried oysters to pair with a wildflower salad.
Recipe for Buttermilk Oyster & WildFlower Salad:
Ingredients:
Buttermilk Fried Oysters:
- 1 pint fresh shucked oysters
- Canola oil, for frying
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- ½ cup Louisiana hot sauce
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon Tony's Creole Seasoning
- 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
Wildflower Salad:
- 3 cups baby arugula, washed
- 1 cup edible flowers
- Borage -- cucumber flavor
- Nasturtium -- peppery flavor
- Bachelor's Button -- pepper, cucumber flavor
- Calendula -- pepper flavor
- 3-4 ounces crumbled herb goat cheese
- ½ cup red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ cup cucumbers, diced
Dressing
- 2 cloves garlic, minced, minced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tbsp parsley
- 1 tsp fresh basil
- 1 tsp fresh oregano
- 2 tsp honey
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup olive oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS
- While the oil heats, pour the oysters into a colander or strainer and let them drain. (Rinse with fresh water to wash off any debris or shell fragments.)
- Mix buttermilk and hot sauce into a bowl, add drained oysters and marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Place the cornmeal, flour, creole seasoning, and cayenne pepper in a paper bag. Shake bag until seasoning is well mixed.
- Remove the oysters from the buttermilk one at a time and shake in the cornmeal mixture. Check to see they are well coated, then shake any excess breading off.
- Place the coated oysters on a metal cooling rack until all of them have been coated. Letting them sit for a few minutes helps to fuse the breading and buttermilk and keeps the breading from falling off when they are fried.
- Add one to two inches of oil to a cast-iron pan, dutch oven or cookware of your choosing. When the oil reaches 350 °F, carefully add the oysters to fry one at a time. Depending on the size of your pan, it works best to fry in batches and only cook six to eight at a time. You do not want to crowd them. (Maintain a consistent heat of 350 °F by increasing or decreasing the heat under the pan.)
- Let the oysters fry for about two to three minutes, stirring occasionally or until the breading is light golden brown and the meat is opaque with the edges slightly curled. Use a wire kitchen spider or slotted spoon to remove them from the oil. Place on a paper towel or wire cooling rack to drain. Repeat until all of the oysters are fried.
- While oysters are cooling, add all ingredients of salad dressing into mason jar and shake until emulsified.
- To finish the salad, pick the petals of edible flowers. Add arugula, edible petals, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese, and toss in a mixing bowl. Lightly dress salad with vinaigrette and mix again.
- Top salad with fried oysters and serve.
