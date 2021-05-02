Roasted Romanesco: A delicious way to cook up a unique vegetable!

It's one of many beautifully nutritious recipes from new cookbook, "Mastering Mindful Eating"

SEATTLE — When it comes to dieting, many people focus on what we should and should not eat. Mastering Mindful Eating, a new cookbook by Seattle-based registered dietitian Michelle Babb, focuses on how to eat. Eating healthy doesn't mean counting calories and cutting out the junk, it means filling your body with nutrients to support your immune system and aid with digestion.

She chats with us about how eating healthy makes "food as art" & demonstrates her recipe for Roasted Romanesco with Cannellini Beans and Black Rice. Check out the recipe below!

ABOUT THE BOOK: Michelle Babb, MS, RD, CD shows you how to practice mindful eating that lets your body access the nutrients from food and turn on its self-regulating system. It's the sustainable way to shed pounds, maintain your healthiest weight, and ensure optimal digestion. When you build a positive relationship with food, you reduce binge and emotional eating. Included in the book are 30 recipes designed to enhance your introduction to mindful eating by engaging all the senses.

Roasted Romanesco with Cannellini Beans and Black Rice Recipe

By Michelle Babb, from Mastering Mindful Eating

Ingredients:

1 head garlic

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup Chinese black rice (e.g., Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice)

1¾ cups vegetable broth

1½ teaspoons sea salt, divided

1 head Romanesco, broken into florets

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans or other small white beans

1 lemon (preferably Meyer lemon)

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons fresh oregano

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Slice the top off the head of garlic to expose the cloves. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the oil and wrap the head in aluminum foil. Place in the oven and roast for 45 to 50 minutes. You’re giving the garlic a head start. The Romanesco will join the party in progress.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan or stockpot over high heat, put the rice, broth, and ½ teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, until all liquid is absorbed.

In a large bowl, toss the Romanesco with 2 teaspoons of the oil. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and place in the preheated oven with the garlic for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the Romanesco and garlic from oven and transfer the Romanesco to a large bowl. Add the rice and beans.

Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon oil into a small bowl. Squeeze in 2 to 3 cloves of the roasted garlic (wrap the rest to save and use later). Use a fork to mash the garlic. Add ½ teaspoon zest from the lemon then cut the lemon in half and add 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Stir in the basil, oregano, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add to the Romanesco, beans, and rice and toss until well coated.