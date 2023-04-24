Breakfast for Dinner? Try these 'fugly' tacos from celebrity chef Ronnie Woo - New Day NW

The Seattle-born chef loves breakfast for dinner and his fugly delicious breakfast taco recipe works morning or night.

Renowned celebrity chef and beloved food personality Ronnie Woo is out with his first cookbook, Did You Eat Yet? It features more than 100 craveable all-American Asian-inspired recipes.

This cookbook has been years in the making.

Woo, a model turned food personality wanted to create a book that would be both delicious and fun to use. The Seattle-born chef loves breakfast for dinner and his taco recipe works morning or night.

Fugly Delicious Breakfast Tacos

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (mild or sharp)

4 large eggs

Chili powder

Ground black pepper

1 medium avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

4 slices bacon, cooked to your preference, roughly chopped

Sour cream, for serving

Scallion chimichurri (available in cookbook), for serving

Hot sauce, for serving

Make the Taco “Shell”

On a large nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat, take ½ cup of shredded Cheddar and make a 5-inch nest on the griddle, fitting as many as you can onto the hot surface (you may have to make these in batches). Crack an egg into the middle of each “cheese nest” and season with chili powder and black pepper to taste. Cook until the cheese is browned on the edges and the whites of the eggs are set (but the yolks are still runny), about 6-7 minutes.

Add the Toppings

Transfer to a serving plate and top with avocado, bacon, sour cream, Scallion Chimichurri, and hot sauce. Fold in half and eat your face off.

For more recipes featured on New Day Northwest, click here.