Michela Tartaglia shares one of her pasta recipes from her new book "Pasta for all Seasons."

SEATTLE — Pappardelle con finferli, salsiccia e timo / Pappardelle with Golden Chanterelles, Sausage, and Thyme

Chanterelles are probably the most foraged mushrooms in the PNW, and keen eyes spot them in the forest under Douglas firs and western hemlocks.

Among the several varieties— white, black, and winter or "yellow feet," to mention a few-the golden ones have always been my favorite, not just because of their apricot color, which makes them easier to find, but for their delicate texture. It's a mushroom close to my heart because foraging for finferli Italian for chanterelles) was a common weekend activity for my family when I was growing up in the wet forests of Piedmont.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, gently crushed

1 bunch Italian parsley, finely chopped

9 oz. fennel pork sausage, casing removed

2 to 3 thyme sprigs, stemmed

⅓ cup dry white wine

1 lb. golden chante-relles, trimmed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 oz. pappardelle pasta

½ cup grated pecorino or Parmigiano

Directions

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, warm the olive oil.

Add the shallot, garlic, and parsley, and sauté for 2 minutes, or until soft. Add the sausage, using a wooden spoon to break it into pieces. Add the thyme, increase the heat to medium-high, and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook it down to let the alcohol evaporate. Add the chanterelles and stir. Season with salt and pepper to taste, reduce the heat to medium, and cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, or until the sausage is cooked through and the mushrooms are crunchy and not mushy.