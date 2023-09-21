x
New Day Recipes

Creamy Pacific Shrimp Roll from Market 253

Muckleshoot Casino Executive Chef Phillip Becker cooks with Amity and discusses the casino's newest dining destination.
Credit: KING

SEATTLE —

Market 253 Pacific Shrimp Roll

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Bay shrimp, cooked
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 tbs Italian parsley, minced  
  • 1 tbs Tarragon, minced
  • 1 each Lemon, zested and juiced
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
  •  Old Bay seasoning to taste
  • 4 New England style hot dog buns (preferably brioche)   
  • 1 tbs Butter unsalted, melted

Directions:

  • Heat a sauté pan to medium heat.
  • Brush the hot dog bun sides with butter and toast the outside of the bun in the pan.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine the shrimp, mayonnaise, parsley, tarragon, lemon zest and juice.
  • Season with salt and pepper. 
  • Mix the ingredients thoroughly. 
  • Spoon the mixture equally into the toasted buns and sprinkle the Old Bay seasoning over the top.  
  • Serve while the bread is still warm.

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   

