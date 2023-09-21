Creamy Pacific Shrimp Roll from Market 253

SEATTLE —
Market 253 Pacific Shrimp Roll
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Bay shrimp, cooked
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 tbs Italian parsley, minced
- 1 tbs Tarragon, minced
- 1 each Lemon, zested and juiced
- Kosher salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- Old Bay seasoning to taste
- 4 New England style hot dog buns (preferably brioche)
- 1 tbs Butter unsalted, melted
Directions:
- Heat a sauté pan to medium heat.
- Brush the hot dog bun sides with butter and toast the outside of the bun in the pan.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the shrimp, mayonnaise, parsley, tarragon, lemon zest and juice.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix the ingredients thoroughly.
- Spoon the mixture equally into the toasted buns and sprinkle the Old Bay seasoning over the top.
- Serve while the bread is still warm.
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.