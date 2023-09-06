x
New Day Recipes

Celebrating Fiestas Patrias with Mexican-style shrimp ceviche

Angelica Barajas cooks with Amity ahead of Seattle Fiestas Patrias, September 16-17 at Seattle Center.
Mexican-style shrimp ceviche 

Serves 4 people.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Bag Large Shrimp, no tail (marinated in lime 1 ½ cups in a separate bowl)
  • ½ Red Onion (Diced)
  • 1 Jalapenos (Diced)
  • 3 Tomatoes (Diced)
  • Cucumber (Diced)
  • ½ Bunch Cilantro (Diced)
  • 1 Avocado (Topping/Slide)
  • Tostadas (Pack)
  • Pepper ½ tsp (to taste)
  • Salt ½ tsp (to taste)
  • Hot Sauce** Optional

