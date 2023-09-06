Celebrating Fiestas Patrias with Mexican-style shrimp ceviche

SEATTLE —
Mexican-style shrimp ceviche
Serves 4 people.
Ingredients:
- 1 Bag Large Shrimp, no tail (marinated in lime 1 ½ cups in a separate bowl)
- ½ Red Onion (Diced)
- 1 Jalapenos (Diced)
- 3 Tomatoes (Diced)
- Cucumber (Diced)
- ½ Bunch Cilantro (Diced)
- 1 Avocado (Topping/Slide)
- Tostadas (Pack)
- Pepper ½ tsp (to taste)
- Salt ½ tsp (to taste)
- Hot Sauce** Optional
