Grill up the greatest game-day meal!

Carolina Smoke owner David Hayward shows just how easy grilling can be.
Credit: Carolina Smoke
Carolina Smoke owner uses a grill without gas or charcoal, preserving the food's natural flavor

SEATTLE — What better way to ring in football season than with a good ol' backyard BBQ?! Carolina Smoke owner David Hayward shows us the easiest things you can make on the grill, and how to stir up your own spice rub (SPOILER: there are less ingredients than you may think)!

David has been sharing his delicious Southern-style BBQ with his friends in Western Washington for 20 years, and after rave reviews he decided to open up his own restaurant in Bothell! Order takeout on their website, https://www.carolinasmoke.com/.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5