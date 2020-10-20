Add Bulletproof Collagen Protein for an energizing brain booster

Bulletproof coffee, protein bars, and collagen protein are Keto-friendly and provide sustained energy without the sugary crash. Sponsored by Parker's Plate.

SEATTLE — Now that the fall season is in full swing, staying energized stress-free and healthy is essential! Registered dietitian, Amy Goodson, shares how some of Bulletproof’s new products can make it easy to check all those boxes:

Bulletproof Coffee: If you love coffee as much as I do, I’m sure you’ve heard of the iconic Bulletproof Coffee -- which became popular by adding some unexpected ingredients to your coffee-- grass-fed butter or ghee, and MCT oil. If you haven’t heard of bulletproof MCT oil, it’s sourced purely from coconuts and is a fat that is easy to digest and is an energizing brain booster. Brewing a cup of bulletproof coffee using their high quality, sustainably sourced coffee beans can really kickstart your day and provide you with sustained energy, not a sugary crash.

Bulletproof Cold Brew Latte: I’m loving these flavors-- dark chocolate is my favorite, but they also have original and vanilla. They’ve got zero sugar, MCT oil and grass fed butter for that sustained energy, plus 8 grams of collagen protein which can help support healthy hair, skin and nails. Keto fans will be happy there are only 4-6 grams of net carbs, depending on the flavor! Look for them in the refrigerated beverage section in single cans or in a 4 pack, or stock up online.

Bulletproof Chocolate Dipped Collagen Protein Bars: The bars are made with collagen protein to provide essential amino acids supporting healthy glowing skin, flexible joints, and strong bones. As a registered dietitian, I love that they are made with cashew butter and MCT oil, for sustained energy and those quality fats to satisfy hunger.

Bulletproof Collagen Protein: You want a collagen protein powder that mixes easily, like the Bulletproof Collagen Protein. I’ve tried other brands and it’s not always the case! With their collagen protein, you can easily mix it into your coffee, smoothies, soups and even baking recipes.

You can find Bulletproof products at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, CVS, CVS, QFC, Fred Meyer, PCC, Vitamin Shoppe, and online at bulletproof.com and amazon.com.