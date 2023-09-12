Blueberry goat cheese salmon makes the perfect blend of flavors

SEATTLE — Yields 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. salmon, skinned and deboned
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. butter (for grilling the goat cheese)
- 4 oz. goat cheese (use a log of goat cheese not crumbles)
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- ½ cup blueberries
- 2 tbsp. basil- chiffonade
- 2 oz. Grand Marnier
- 8 oz. baby red potatoes*
- 6 oz. vegetable of choice*
Directions:
- Portion the salmon into 2 to 6 oz portions. Season with salt and pepper. Set Aside.
- In a small sauté pan, over medium heat, add in the blueberries, basil, and Grand Marnier to warm and slightly burst. Check to see if it needs salt. Set it aside.
- Cut the goat cheese into 4 medallions about 1/2 inch thick. If you need to, pat the edges to make it as smooth as possible.
- Place the breadcrumbs on a small baking sheet or flat plate and season with salt and pepper.
- Lightly coat each side of the goat cheese medallions in the breadcrumbs and set aside.
- Place a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add in the butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil and let melt down. Once it is slightly bubbling carefully place the breaded goat cheese medallions. Cook each side for about 1 minute each. Be aware that these are fragile, so be careful when flipping to the other side.
- Remove the medallions from the heat and set aside.
- Place a sauté pan over med-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Carefully place the salmon into the pan with the top side down first. Cook for 3-4 minutes depending on the thickness of the salmon. Try not to move the fish during this process. After 3-4 minutes flip the fish onto the other side and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Turn off the heat.
- To plate: place your vegetable of choice and roasted baby red potatoes onto your plate. Top with the cooked salmon angled off the vegetable and potatoes, 2 medallions of the breaded goat cheese and spoon the blueberry sauce over the salmon and goat cheese.
We like to serve this dish with roasted baby red potatoes and the seasonal vegetable of the moment. Feel free to use your favorite vegetable to accompany your salmon.
Accompaniments:
Roasted Baby Red Potatoes
- Cut the baby red potatoes in half and place in a mixing bowl.
- Toss with olive oil, fresh chopped herbs of your choice, chopped garlic if you would like, salt and pepper (use Duke’s Anytime Seasoning if you have it in place of the salt and pepper).
- Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and cook in a 400-degree oven for 18-22 minutes depending on how hot your oven gets and how fast it cooks.
Roasted Broccolini
- Trim off the bottoms of the broccolini by about an inch.
- Lay out on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper (or Duke’s Anytime Seasoning).
- Roast in a 400-degree oven for 8-12 minutes depending on how cooked you like your broccolini.
