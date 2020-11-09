Two quick and delicious cocktails to get you game-day ready

SEATTLE — Who says you can't be your own bartender?! Anu Apte, owner of cocktail lounge Rob Roy in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, shows us just how fun it can be. She demonstrates how to make two Rob Roy classics:
- Two Tailed Fox: Singani 63 (unaged Bolivian brandy), Carpano Bianco Blanc Vermouth, Mezcal, Allspice Dram, Dry Curaçao, Scrappy’s Bergamot Bitters
- Millionaire: Funky Smith & Cross Jamaican Potstill, Sloe Gin, Apricot Brandy, fresh lime, house RR Grenadine, spices
Rob Roy also serves take-home cocktail kits. Place an order for pickup here.
