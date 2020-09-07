America's Test Kitchen shares new Strawberry Galette recipe perfect for summer

Recipe: Strawberry Galette with Candied Basil and Balsamic, America's Test Kitchen

Why This Recipe Works: Whereas pie fillings run the gamut from custards and creams to fruit, chocolate, and nuts, galettes typically feature fruit alone. There's a good reason for this: The exposed fruit does more than just meld into a cohesive filling—it roasts! This deepens the flavor of the fruit and evaporates moisture quickly, so there's usually no need for an added thickener. But we discovered strawberries are an exception. We followed the method of our other galettes and what came from the oven was a watery mess severely lacking in strawberry flavor. We'd need a thickener of some kind. Tossing cornstarch with the berries did the trick, and incorporating some strawberry jam intensified the berry flavor while adding viscosity. This tart was beautifully fresh, but its flavor was further elevated by a drizzle of balsamic glaze made by reducing vinegar with some sugar: The balsamic”™ acidity heightened the flavor of the strawberries while its woodsy fruitiness deepened it. Some ground black pepper provided sharp contrast. And to gild the lily, we finished with some sugared basil leaves that took less than 2 minutes to candy in the microwave. We love these garnishes, but you could substitute 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil for all of them if you prefer.