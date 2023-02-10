It’s a spooky good time with this Drunkin Punkin recipe from Phoebe’s Pastry Café!

SEATTLE —
Phoebe's Drunkin Punkins
Ingredients:
Crust:
- 3 cup Pecans
- 4 oz Butter, melted
- ½ cup Sugar
- 2 tsp Salt
White Chocolate Ganache
- 12 oz White Chocolate
- 4 oz Heavy Cream
Filling:
- ½ cup Dark Rum
- ½ oz Gelatin
- 4 oz Pumpkin Puree
- 5 oz Sugar
- 5 oz Brown Sugar
- ¼ oz Pumpkin Pie Spice
- ¼ oz salt
- 2 cup Heavy Cream
Preparation:
Crust:
- Finely chop pecans, toss with remaining ingredients, pat into papered or sprayed pans.
- Bake 350* till golden and toasty.
- Add soften white chocolate ganache on warm crust smooth and let cool.
White Chocolate Ganache:
- Warm the cream on the stove or in microwave, stir in white chocolate until incorporated and smooth.
Filling:
- Whip cream to stiff peaks and set aside
- Mix the rum with the gelatin and set aside
- Hand whip pumpkin, both sugars, salt and spices until thoroughly mixed.
- Warm rum/gelatin mixture in water bath until dissolved and smooth.
- Add some pumpkin mixture to your gelatin to cool the temperature.
- Quickly add to the pumpkin mixture and whip quickly to incorporate the gelatin.
- Gently fold in whipped cream and put into you pans with the crust.
- Freeze overnight or refrigerate overnight to serve the next day.
- Top with whipped cream or anything you would like.
