It’s a spooky good time with this Drunkin Punkin recipe from Phoebe’s Pastry Café!

Phoebe Martinson is competing on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, Mondays at 9 p.m.

SEATTLE —

Phoebe's Drunkin Punkins

Ingredients:

Crust:

  • 3 cup Pecans
  • 4 oz Butter, melted
  • ½ cup Sugar
  • 2 tsp Salt

White Chocolate Ganache

  • 12 oz White Chocolate
  • 4 oz Heavy Cream

Filling:

  • ½ cup Dark Rum
  • ½ oz Gelatin
  • 4 oz Pumpkin Puree
  • 5 oz Sugar
  • 5 oz Brown Sugar
  • ¼ oz Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • ¼ oz salt
  • 2 cup Heavy Cream

Preparation:

Crust: 

  • Finely chop pecans, toss with remaining ingredients, pat into papered or sprayed pans.
  • Bake 350* till golden and toasty.
  • Add soften white chocolate ganache on warm crust smooth and let cool.

White Chocolate Ganache:

  • Warm the cream on the stove or in microwave, stir in white chocolate until incorporated and smooth.

Filling:

  • Whip cream to stiff peaks and set aside
  • Mix the rum with the gelatin and set aside
  • Hand whip pumpkin, both sugars, salt and spices until thoroughly mixed.
  • Warm rum/gelatin mixture in water bath until dissolved and smooth.
  • Add some pumpkin mixture to your gelatin to cool the temperature.
  • Quickly add to the pumpkin mixture and whip quickly to incorporate the gelatin.
  • Gently fold in whipped cream and put into you pans with the crust.
  • Freeze overnight or refrigerate overnight to serve the next day.
  • Top with whipped cream or anything you would like.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. 

