This tasty kebab will keep you vitalized amidst Ramadan

Chef Naseeruddin Chisti from Maza Grill shares the recipe alongside Halal American Steak! 🥩 #newdaynw

KENT, Wash. — From April 12 through May 12, Muslims around the globe are celebrating Ramadan, one of the holiest periods of the Islamic calendar. A time of prayer and reflection, the festival is also marked by a daily fast from sunrise to sunset.

Chef Naseeruddin Chisti from Maza Grill in Kent joins New Day NW to demonstrate how to cook nutritional food that keeps him healthy and energized throughout the month.

Chishti loves to travel, and he noticed that there are not many choices of halal food.

"The community would like to have some American, or western food which is not available halal," shared Chishti. So, he decided to open halal steakhouse Maza Grill -- a Pakistani restaurant that also specializes in Halal Steak.

"Halal means blessed when slaughtering. Blessed in the name of God," explained Chishti.

During the month of Ramadan (April 12 - May 12) Maza Grill opens Tuesday - Sunday from 12 noon to 7 P.M. for pick-up only.

Mardan Chapli Kebab and Mint Chutney Recipe

By Chef Naseeruddin Chishti

Ingredients:

1 lb Ground Beef (70% : 30%)

1 tbsp Crushed Cumin seeds

1 tbsp Crushed Coriander seeds

1 or 2 Serrano Chili chopped

11/2 Seedless Tomato chopped

11/2 tsp Red Pepper chili flakes

2 tbsp fresh finely chopped Coriander

1 tbsp crushed Pomegranate seeds or 1 tbsp Pomegranate Molasses

1 tsp finely chopped Ginger

1 tsp ground Black Pepper

1/2 diced Onion

¼ tsp Baking Powder

1 Eggs

3 tbsp Corn Flour

½ tsp Chat Masala (optional)

1 tbsp chopped Walnuts (optional)

11/2 tbsp Dried cranberries (optional)

Salt as per taste

1 Pan Scrambled Egg

Frying Oil or Crisco for Kebab frying

Directions:

In a clean mixing bowl mix all ingredients together very well and leave for 10 minutes. Take Beef mixture about a Golf ball size and press between in your both hands to make the shape of your hand.

Mint Pomegranate Chutney:

Ingredients:

½ cup clean fresh Mint

½ cup clean fresh Coriander

1 Serrano Chili

3 Tbsp Pomegranate Molasses

½ tsp Sugar

½ cup Greek Yogurt

Salt as per taste

Directions:

Blend all ingredients together well in a blender and serve.