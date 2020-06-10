Milk Street's new book "Cookish" puts a fresh take on fast food at home

Christopher Kimball demonstrates TWO recipes from his new cookbook that can be prepared in minutes, not hours: Foil-Wrapped Salmon & Blueberry Crumble #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Milk Street's newest book, Cookish, features 250 recipes of not more than 6 ingredients, each one promising, "big flavor in minutes, not hours". Milk Street founder Christopher Kimball demonstrated two of the 250 recipes for us: Foil-Wrapped Salmon & Blueberry Crumble with Oats and Tahini. Scroll down for the recipes and try them yourself!

About The Book: "Available October 13th, Cookish is a fresh take on fast food at home. Here at Milk Street we make this possible by traveling the world to find new ingredient combinations and new cooking techniques that make Cookish possible. From Charred Ginger-Lime Chicken, Turmeric Potatoes with Red Onion and Chutney, or Coconut-Cilantro Rice, to Pasta with Parmesan Cream, Salmon in Chipotle-Tomato Sauce, or Swedish "Sticky" Coffee Cake, Cookish features more than 250 recipes that promise big flavor in minutes, not hours." 177milkstreet.com

Recipe: Foil-Wrapped Salmon from Milk Street: Cookish

Start to finish: 35 minutes, Servings: 4

Four 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets (1 to 1¼ inches thick)

¼ cup soy sauce

Neutral oil

Ground black pepper

In a pie plate, marinate the fillets, skin up, in the soy for 15 minutes. Heat a 12-inch skillet over high for 5 minutes. Place the salmon skin down on a lightly oiled 18-inch sheet of heavy-duty foil. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with pepper. Cover with another sheet of foil and crimp the edges. Set the packet in the skillet, reduce to medium-high and cook for 5 minutes, rotating the pan. Remove the packet and cool for 5 minutes before opening carefully.

Recipe: Blueberry Crumble with Oats and Tahini from Milk Street: Cookish

Start to finish: 45 minutes, Servings: 4 to 6

2 pints fresh blueberries OR 4 cups frozen blueberries, preferably wild

2 cups (160 grams) quick-cooking oats, divided

¾ cup (164 grams) packed brown sugar, divided

8 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 8 pieces, room temperature

¼ cup (64 grams) tahini

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Heat the oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with ¼ cup (20 grams) of the oats and ¼ cup (54 grams) of the sugar; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Wipe out the bowl, then add the remaining 1¾ cups (140 grams) oats, the remaining ½ cup (107 grams) sugar, the butter, tahini, cinnamon and salt. Mix until evenly moistened, then use your hands to squeeze the mixture into rough olive-sized clumps and scatter them over the berries. Bake until the edges are bubbling and the crumble is golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Optional garnish: Toasted sesame seeds