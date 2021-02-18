The Instant Loss on a Budget Cookbook

Author Brittany Williams lost over 100 pounds with recipes she cooked in her Instant Pot. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Brittany Williams is the queen of the Instant Pot! Her new cookbook, Instant Loss on a Budget, is packed with recipes to help you eat healthier, spend less on groceries, and lose weight.

Recipe: Brittany Williams's Beijing Beef with Steamed Broccoli

SERVES 4, Recipe Cost: $8.50 to $10.00

Brady and I were huge panda express fans before we made over our diets. One of his favorite things to order was Beijing Beef, which was typically marinated for days and deep-fried. This is a lighter, less time-consuming take on a family favorite. It’s basically like sweet-and-sour chicken, only with beef. A little heat, a lot of flavor! Serve this beef-and-broccoli dish over veggie Lo Mein (page 218) or cooked brown rice.

1 pound skirt or flank steak, cut into strips

½ medium yellow onion, sliced

½ red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

¼ cup coconut aminos

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons raw honey

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons arrowroot powder

2 tablespoons water

1 pound broccoli florets

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

In an electric pressure cooker, combine the steak, onion, bell pepper, coconut aminos, vinegar, honey, dried onion, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and ginger. Place the lid on the cooker and make sure the vent valve is in the SEALING position. Using the display panel, select the MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK function and HIGH PRESSURE. Use the +/− buttons until the display reads 8 minutes. When the cooker beeps, let it naturally release the pressure until the display reads LO:10. Switch the vent valve from the SEALING to the VENTING position. Use caution while the steam escapes. Using the display panel, select the SAUTÉ function and adjust the heat to MORE (see Note page 95). In a small bowl, stir together the arrowroot powder and water to create a slurry. Add the arrowroot mixture to the cooker and stir to combine. Add the broccoli, salt, and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is crisp-tender and the sauce thickens, 6 to 8 minutes. Serve over veggie lo mein or cooked brown rice.

Excerpted from INSTANT LOSS ON A BUDGET © 2021 by Brittany Williams. Photography © 2021 by Brittany Williams and Ghazalle Badiozamani. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.