The Instant Loss on a Budget Cookbook

Recipe: Brittany Williams's Beijing Beef with Steamed Broccoli
SERVES 4, Recipe Cost: $8.50 to $10.00
Brady and I were huge panda express fans before we made over our diets. One of his favorite things to order was Beijing Beef, which was typically marinated for days and deep-fried. This is a lighter, less time-consuming take on a family favorite. It’s basically like sweet-and-sour chicken, only with beef. A little heat, a lot of flavor! Serve this beef-and-broccoli dish over veggie Lo Mein (page 218) or cooked brown rice.
- 1 pound skirt or flank steak, cut into strips
- ½ medium yellow onion, sliced
- ½ red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
- ¼ cup coconut aminos
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons raw honey
- 1 tablespoon dried minced onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons arrowroot powder
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 pound broccoli florets
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- In an electric pressure cooker, combine the steak, onion, bell pepper, coconut aminos, vinegar, honey, dried onion, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and ginger.
- Place the lid on the cooker and make sure the vent valve is in the SEALING position. Using the display panel, select the MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK function and HIGH PRESSURE. Use the +/− buttons until the display reads 8 minutes.
- When the cooker beeps, let it naturally release the pressure until the display reads LO:10. Switch the vent valve from the SEALING to the VENTING position. Use caution while the steam escapes.
- Using the display panel, select the SAUTÉ function and adjust the heat to MORE (see Note page 95).
- In a small bowl, stir together the arrowroot powder and water to create a slurry. Add the arrowroot mixture to the cooker and stir to combine. Add the broccoli, salt, and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is crisp-tender and the sauce thickens, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Serve over veggie lo mein or cooked brown rice.
