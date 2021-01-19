Two quick and healthy ways to cook up ground chicken!

Kicking off the new year with healthy eating? Try out these two recipes that the whole family will love! Sponsored by Isernio's.

With the new year, many of us are looking to start or continue a healthy eating journey. However, it can sometimes be hard to find a recipe that will satisfy the whole family. What's one way to turn a fan-favorite dish healthy? Substitute ground beef for all-natural ground chicken!

Chef Stella White of Stella's Kitchen Secrets shared two delicious & quick recipes made with Seattle-based Isernio's Ground Chicken:

Thai Chicken Meatballs with Coconut Peanut Sauce

Meatball Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground chicken, I use Isernio's

1 egg

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 green onions, finely chopped

1/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

1/2 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tbsp sesame oil

Coconut Peanut Sauce Ingredients:

1 - 15oz can light coconut milk

1/3 cup natural peanut butter or 1/2 cup powdered peanut butter

2 tbsp coconut aminos or soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp sriracha

Directions:

1. In a bowl combine the ground chicken, egg, panko, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper. Roll into approximately 18- 2 inch size balls.

2. In a skillet over medium-high heat add the sesame oil. Cook the meatballs in batches, for 5-6 minutes each, browning all sides. Remove from skillet and set aside.

3. Reduce heat to medium, add in the coconut milk, peanut butter, coconut aminos, rice wine vinegar, and sriracha. Stir until smooth. Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Add in the meatballs and simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

Serve over rice, noodles, or your favorite veggies!

Chicken Tacos with Mango Salsa

Stella says to fry up the ground chicken with your favorite taco seasoning and serve them inside corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, avocado and her easy mango salsa.

Ingredients:

1 large mango, peeled and diced

1/2 cup red onion, finely diced

4-5 mini sweet red peppers, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 lime, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

In a medium bowl, add the mango, red onion, sweet peppers, jalapeno, and cilantro. Toss to combine and then squeeze the lime juice over the top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and give it a final stir. You can eat right away or let sit or refrigerate for 30 minutes and let the flavors meld together!