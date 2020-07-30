Add these nutrient-rich foods to your diet to stay healthy as you age

Seniors can get vitamins and minerals from fresh foods at local markets and group meal options at senior centers. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Washington.

Vitamins and minerals are vital to maintaining a healthy life, especially as we age. Eating meals with fresh fruits and vegetables, along with meat or legumes is essential for a well-rounded diet.

“As we get older, it’s really important we maintain our lean muscle mass, making sure we’re getting enough protein in our diet,” said Lauren Stark, Registered Dietitian and Manager, Nutrition Services at Kaiser Permanente Washington. “You also want to make sure you’re getting enough Vitamin D and calcium in your diet.”

Good sources of protein include chicken, fish, eggs, and legumes. You can buy beans fresh, frozen or in a can with no salt added. Milk and yogurt are good sources of calcium to keep bones healthy.

Buying fruits and vegetables that are in season ensures they have plenty of flavor and is cost-efficient. Right now, berries are in-season and can be added to a salad or smoothie. It’s also a good time to buy tomatoes, broccoli and bell peppers, which are high in vitamins.

If seniors don’t feel comfortable going to farmer's markets or grocery stores right now because of COVID-19, many senior service organizations offer group meal programs. Depending on the program, meals are either delivered or can be picked up in a safe environment.

Kaiser Permanente Washington recently pledged $500,000 to support senior service organizations that provide delivered meals to vulnerable seniors.

“We’re so proud to support those senior centers right now because it’s such a vulnerable population,” Stark said.