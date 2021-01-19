Gray Whale Gin combines two passions: Craft Cocktails and Conservation

Who doesn't love a good drink that helps a good cause? These delicious cocktail recipes make Gin the star of the bar.

SEATTLE — Marsh & Jan Mokhtari combined their love for conservation and craft cocktails into their dream job as the founders of Golden State Distillery and the makers of Gray Whale Gin. Their botanicals are wild harvested or sourced along the migratory path of the California Gray Whale.

A portion of their profits go to Oceana, the largest organization in the world solely devoted to marine conservation. Their vision is to, "Make our oceans as rich, healthy and abundant as they once were, creating the ideal environment for marine life like the California Gray Whale to survive.”

They shared some delicious recipes with us that are super simple and delicious. Give them a try and let us know what you think!

Gray Whale Gin's "Whale Hello There"

Easy to make as a batch cocktail!!

+ 2 parts Gray Whale Gin

+ 1/2 part fresh lime juice

+ 1/2 part fresh lemon juice

+ 1/2 part agave syrup

Garnish

Lemon Peel

Combine all ingredients into a pitcher and stir vigorously. Pour into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon peel and serve immediately.

Gray Whale Gin's "Oceanside"

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

3/4 part Salted Simple Syrup

3/4 part Lime Juice Soda Water

Garnish

6 Mint Leaves

To make Salted Simple Syrup, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and 1 tsp. salt in a saucepan. Heat until sugar and salt are fully dissolved. To make the Oceanside, add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake for 3-4 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with mint leaves.