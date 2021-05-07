Croissant tips from Walla Walla's 'Best Baker in America' contestant!

Walla Walla Bread Co.'s Michele Pompei demos how to make raspberry and pistachio croissants 🥐 #newdaynw

Although widely and easily available, croissants are actually one of the hardest pastries to make! Walla Walla pastry chef Michele Pompei of the Walla Walla Bread Co. joins New Day NW to give us his best tips:

Use the best quality of ingredients

Use high fat European dry butter (84% fat recommended)

Control temperature in the lamination process

Resting time between folding

Control proofing temperature, humidity and time

You can also root for Michele on this season of the hit show, "Best Baker in America", which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.