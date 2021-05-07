Croissant tips from Walla Walla's 'Best Baker in America' contestant!

Although widely and easily available, croissants are actually one of the hardest pastries to make! Walla Walla pastry chef Michele Pompei of the Walla Walla Bread Co. joins New Day NW to give us his best tips:
- Use the best quality of ingredients
- Use high fat European dry butter (84% fat recommended)
- Control temperature in the lamination process
- Resting time between folding
- Control proofing temperature, humidity and time
You can also root for Michele on this season of the hit show, "Best Baker in America", which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.
