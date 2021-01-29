One Pan Dinner: A steak lover's dream

Recipe: Coffee-Chili–Rubbed Steaks with Sweet Potatoes and Scallions

Why This Recipe Works: While we usually depend on a ripping-¬hot skillet to turn out steaks with a strong crust, we saw potential in our sheet pan to give us similar results for a complete meal using a more hands-off approach. A pleasantly bitter coffee rub accentuated the meat’s savoriness; chili ¬powder added heat, and brown sugar guaranteed some appealing caramelization. We sliced sweet potatoes into wedges and let them soften in the pan as it heated up, then added the steaks 25 minutes in and scattered scallions over the potatoes. Since the pan had preheated while cooking the sweet potatoes, it provided the sizzle we love (and the sear that comes with it) when we added the steaks. Our steaks reached a juicy medium-¬rare in only 12 minutes. To give our dish a final ¬flourish, we served our steaks with quick-pickled radishes. Don’t be afraid to use all of the coffee rub on the steak—it aids in browning in addition to adding flavor. The scallions should be left whole; trim off only the small roots. We prefer these steaks cooked to medium-¬rare.