Cannabis infused everyday cooking with Sweed and Savery

Stress relief, anti-anxiety, and digestive benefits - there's more to this herb than getting high!

SEATTLE — Sweed & Savery's cooking show is all about normalizing the use of cannabis infused in daily cooking, while providing an understanding for the health benefits, terminology, and sharing recipes.

"It can help you reduce pain, it's a super anti-inflammatory, it reduces stress, it also reduces anxiety," explained Avery Warner from Sweed & Savery.

Eating hemp doesn't have any psychoactive properties, but we always suggest checking in with your Doctor.

Get the Recipe: Sweed & Savery's Healing Hemp, Kale, and Edamame Salad with a CBD Infused Ginger Vinaigrette

Chopped Kale/Hemp Salad

1 bunch of Lacinato kale (chopped finely with stalks removed)

1 cup of fresh hemp leaves

1 heaping cup of organic edamame beans (shelled)

1 large carrot (peeled and grated)

1 avocado (pitted and diced into chunks)

1 small red onion (diced finely)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)

a few leaves of fresh basil (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Cannabis-Vinaigrette

1/4 cup CBD infused extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic (finely minced)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh ginger (finely minced)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

Cannabis-Vinaigrette

First, you will want to prepare the cannabis-vinaigrette. Prepare all your ingredients and add to a small bowl or measuring cup. Whisk all the ingredients together with a fork until it becomes emulsified. Set it to the side until it’s time to dress the salad.

Note: When you add all ingredients to a mason jar with a sealed lid, you can get a better emulsion by shaking up your ingredients.

Chopped Kale and Hemp Salad

Now to prepare the salad. Begin by thoroughly washing all produce. Dry all produce thoroughly with a paper towel.

Next, we will want to “massage” the kale. The reason it is important to massage kale prior to consumption is to break down some of the tough, fibrous characteristics of kale. This makes for a more tender salad, and easier to chew and digest. Chop up the kale into bite size shreds, removing the stalks in the process. Throw the kale into a large bowl and sprinkle it with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. The salt will draw out moisture from the leaves helping to break down the fibers. Toss it all with clean hands, squishing the kale to release the aroma and to mix it well with the salt. Once the kale feels tender, add the hemp leaves, toss to combine.

Next, grate and shred the carrot and add it to the bowl.

After, pit the avocado, dice it up along with the red onion and toss everything into the bowl containing the kale and hemp. Add only half the amount of onion initially, slowly add more according to preference.

Then, chop the fresh basil and cilantro and add them to the bowl.

Finally, add the edamame and some toasted sesame seeds for garnish, and give the salad a good toss.

To toast sesame seeds, simply heat up a medium skillet over medium heat and roast the sesame seeds for 5 minutes, or until they become fragrant and toasted in color. Make sure to shake the skillet as they are cooking to ensure even browning.

Proceed to dress the salad with some of the CBD infused-vinaigrette, making sure to medicate according to personal needs. CBD will not create psychoactive affects; this makes dosing much less complicated for the consumer. Keep in mind if you are consuming for medical purposes, with any substance, you may experience a greater or lesser effect than another person may. It could be due to a natural tolerance or sensitivity, difference in age, higher or lower body mass, or any number of reasons. While other users’ experiences give us a starting point, your own needs may require a greater or lesser CBD edible dosage to achieve therapeutic effects. Therapeutic doses range from 2.5mg to 25mg or more. Consult with your doctor before using CBD as it can interact with certain medications.

After dressing the salad give it one last toss, and enjoy!