Food is Love: Grandma's Bolognese (Amity's recipe!)

Lots of us associate food with memories of people we love.

We often associate food with memories of people we love. Today Amity shared her Grandma's recipe for Bolognese. She remembers time spent in the kitchen with her grandmother, and the pasta sauce is one Amity now makes for her own family.

Grandma's Bolognese by Amity Addrisi

Ingredients:

1/4 c. extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 celery stalk, coarsely chopped

1 carrot, coarsely chopped

1/2 pound ground chuck (80/20)

1/2 Italian Sausage

1- 28oz. can crushed tomatoes

1/4 cup flat-leaf Italian parsley, chopped

8 fresh basil leaves, chopped

salt and freshly ground pepper

red or white wine (see directions)

1/4 cup freshly grated Romano

Directions:

Wait till the oil is super-hot then add onion and garlic. I like to add the garlic 1st and then the onion then cook till the garlic is translucent and soft. Usually takes about 7 to 8 minutes.

Add the celery and carrots and sauté that for about 5 minutes depending on how big you like to cut your veggies.

At this point you can add your meat if you would like, stirring it around breaking up the lumps until it is no longer pink. Sometimes I like to add my meat in after the onions because I like to make sure it's nice and crumbly.

Before you add in your tomatoes I like to add some wine to make the sauce taste a little more rich and full. You can actually use red or white wine depending on how you like your pasta, sweeter or more acidic.

Finally add the tomatoes and herbs, like parsley and basil - this is our secret seasoning which is basically just Italian seasoning with a little more basil thrown in.

Pour yourself a glass of wine and kick back for a bit to let the sauce settle before you meddle.

Check back in 20-30 mins later to check the taste. At this point, you can add a little more wine, or if it’s too tangy or acidic (which I loathe) you can add some sugar. Just a teeny tiny bit at a time to taste. And if I’ve totalllllly messed up…. Sometimes I add my secret weapon (garlic salt)

Pour more wine and let that bad-boy settle for a few hours before you serve.

Mangiare!