Fresh & easy, the Mediterranean-Fusion Spicy Summer Salad will make your taste buds sizzle

SEATTLE — Seattle's Chef in the Hat, Thierry Rautureau is the Chef and entrepreneur behind renowned French restaurants Loulay Kitchen & Bar and LUC.
Chef Thierry joined us from his home kitchen to kick off one of the hottest days of the summer so far with an innovative take on a summer staple, the Watermelon-Feta salad. Served in a sandwich style, the salad layers fresh watermelon, thin sliced feta cheese, Anise Hysopp leaves, and Spicy Chili Crisp for a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors, with a French twist of course!
Downtown's Loulay has been temporarily shuttered, but Madison Valley's LUC is open daily for orders to-go. Not to be slowed down, The Chef in the Hat has been hosting a "Stay at Home" series with Seattle-based Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers on IGTV where he "staves off boredom in the kitchen" and evangelizes the versatility and sustainability of Wild Alaska Pollock.
