Try this guilt-free dessert using your favorite seasonal fruit

Sarah Adler, of Simply Real Health, shares her recipe for The Best Gluten-Free Summer Peach Crumble. Good for dessert or even breakfast! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Sarah Adler wants you to know that you can have your cake (crumble) and eat it too! By using the right ingredients you don't have to feel guilty about this dessert. Here Sarah shows us how to make a Gluten-Free Crumble you can make with your favorite seasonal fruit

Recipe: The Best Gluten-Free Summer Peach Crumble

From Sarah Adler of Simply Real Health. Makes 4-6 servings

Notes: The fruit filling in this recipe can be varied depending on the season. I’ve made it with peaches, plums, apples, pears, and all types of berries (strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries), or different combinations of the two, depending on what ripe fruit you have on hand right now. This is perfect for an upgraded dessert served with coconut milk or whole milk ice cream, or in the morning as a breakfast treat.

8 cups sliced peaches

1 cup gluten-free flour blend (or garbanzo bean flour to keep it nut-free, or almond flour works too)

1 cup gluten-free oats

¼ cup butter or coconut oil, melted

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a rectangular baking dish with some coconut or olive oil. Add peaches to the bottom of the baking dish. In a small bowl, melt the butter or coconut oil.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, oats, and spices. Pour melted butter or coconut oil into the mixing bowl, and crumble the mixture with your hands. Spread mixture evenly over the top of the peaches.

Cover, and bake for 35-40 minutes. Remove cover and bake until the top browns and the fruit bubbles up, approximately 10 more minutes.