Gourmet grub is worth the wait at this Tacoma vegan restaurant

TACOMA, Wash. — Quickie Too has been in business since the 90s, and people are still eager to line up for a taste of their food. Just minutes after opening, the waiting time is already up to 45 minutes at this plant-based establishment.

As soon as they open, customers start to order one of their popular dishes, Vegan TV Dinner that has fried seitan steak in gravy with mashed potatoes and gourmet greens on the side -- people want it for breakfast.

"The Mac and Yease, it became our signature dish by mistake," add Quickie Too Founder and Owner, Niombi Howell. "I think you'll like it. We are bringing you a taste that you haven't had before."

The Howells love traveling, and they are collecting recipes around the world that you can try at their cafe. Like the Crazy Jamaican Burger that has Jamaican spiced tofu, grilled sweet onions, tomatoes, potatoes salad, and Jalapeno Mozzarella Burger that has tofustrami style tofu, with grilled onions topped with Picante salsa and vegan mayo.

If you feel like you've heard the Howell name before, you're probably right. The Howell's vegan restaurants are famous in Seattle and Tacoma. Niombi and her daughter, Afi Howell run Quickie Too in Tacoma. In Seattle, the family has Hillside Quickie Vegan Sandwich ran by Actor and Chef Ayindé Howell (Permanently Closed), and Plum Bistro takes charge by the Celebrity Chef, Makini Howell.

"So, they are all learning to cook right here," said the proud mother, Niombi.

Howell's restaurant has made it through hard times before. "So, this was kind of Dodge City of Tacoma. People are liking the fact that we stayed through all of the hassles. I mean, in order to stay here and to stay in business through the transition of the gentrification was quite something." But they stayed.

And Quickie Too remains open during the pandemic. "We stayed open because if you're vegan, it's hard to eat. So, we felt like, we can't just abandon our customers," said Niombi, "Because where else are you going to eat if you're vegan?"