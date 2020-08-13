x
Quick and easy snacks for moms, fun and healthy snacks for kids

Getting kids to eat healthy is a challenge! Dietitian Melicent Smith #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Getting kids to eat healthy can be a challenge, even more so when you throw in this pandemic we're in on top of everything.

Overlake Medical Center dietitian Melicent Smith shared a few tips on how to help kids eat healthier, as well as a fun recipe that sneaks in good nutrition.

Apple Slices with Banana and Almond Butter 

MAKES 1 SERVING 

  • 1 apple, cored and sliced into 1/2-inch rounds
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1/2 banana, thinly sliced
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder 

Put the apple slices on a plate and spread the almond butter on each slice. Arrange the bananas on top and sprinkle with the cinnamon and cocoa powder. Variation: If you're a coconut lover, add a sprinkling of unsweetened shredded dried coconut. 

