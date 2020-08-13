Quick and easy snacks for moms, fun and healthy snacks for kids

Getting kids to eat healthy is a challenge! Dietitian Melicent Smith #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Getting kids to eat healthy can be a challenge, even more so when you throw in this pandemic we're in on top of everything.

Overlake Medical Center dietitian Melicent Smith shared a few tips on how to help kids eat healthier, as well as a fun recipe that sneaks in good nutrition.

Apple Slices with Banana and Almond Butter

MAKES 1 SERVING

1 apple, cored and sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

1 tablespoon almond butter

1/2 banana, thinly sliced

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

Put the apple slices on a plate and spread the almond butter on each slice. Arrange the bananas on top and sprinkle with the cinnamon and cocoa powder. Variation: If you're a coconut lover, add a sprinkling of unsweetened shredded dried coconut.