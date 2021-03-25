Pop up dining experience seeks to keep hospitality workers employed

The Puffy Jacket Pop Up Dining Series is designed to make outdoor dining more cozy and fun, no matter the weather. #k5evening

SEATAC, Wash. — The Puffy Jacket Pop Up Dining Series started in Mid-February as a way to encourage people to safely enjoy a night out at a restaurant. But it's not just a dinner, it's an experience.

Each of the participating restaurants is offering unique menus and all of them are stocked with heat lamps, fire pits, blankets, and cozy cusisine.

The menus are available every Friday and Saturday night through March 27th.

Adam Stevenson, the executive chef at Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac says his menu is simpler, but by design.

"The food is still great, It's Cedarbrook. The attention to detail, the attention to the quality of the type of product, t remains the same. It's farm to table, working with local vendors," explained Stevenson.

On the menu are items like Dungeness crab used in mac and cheese and spinach dip.

But also beef brisket sandwiches and the more elaborate fish boil, which features salmon, clams, cod, and mussels in a lemongrass broth.

Several restaurants are participating in the series: