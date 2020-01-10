British-style fish and chips that are a literal big deal on Bainbridge

Proper Fish gets high praise and serves massive filets. #k5evening

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Nope. This is not London.

But like the newspaper ad on the wall says, it's always a 'Jolly Fine Day for Enjoying Fish and Chips' at Proper Fish on Bainbridge Island.

A small spot with the biggest fish and chips we have ever seen.

Londoner Harvey Wolff- of Nosh food truck fame - opened this place in 2019, to feature the British-style fish and chips voted 'Best in the Seattle' by both the Seattle Times and Zagat.

He recently sold the place to a trio of employees who are keeping that London legacy alive.

They travel to Seattle to pick up cod that's line-caught from the Bering Sea. It’s cut into humongous filets.

Then the fish goes for another swim in seasoned flour, then a house made beer batter.

Chefs also make a fresh batch of mushy peas every day. Each fish and chips order comes with a side of these.

“It's a British tradition,” explains Sharelle Fitzpatrick, one of the co-owners. "They ask ‘is it guacamole?’ we get a lot of questions regarding it but it's excellent. A lot of people come in just for the mushy peas they love them that much they just eat them for lunch!”

The fish and chips may be inspired by the British Isles - but Bainbridge Islanders can't get enough of them.

“We're just a very tight community here and I just like to think Bainbridge Island for supporting us,” said Sharelle.

This restaurant gives back by keeping another tradition alive: They keep a community fish and chips fund for folks having a hard time, something that was initiated by the previous owner.