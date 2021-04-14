Celebrate Thai New Year with this quick and delish vegan dish!

April 13 marked the beginning of Songkran in Thailand, also known as Thai New Year! The amazing festival is a time for family gatherings, celebrations and great food -- and this year it extends to April 15. We invited Max Borthwick, owner of Thaifusions, to demonstrate how to make an easy Vegan Massaman Curry Dal with Roasted Cauliflower to ring in one of the country's grandest events.