Celebrate Thai New Year with this quick and delish vegan dish!

April 13 marked the beginning of Songkran in Thailand, also known as Thai New Year! The amazing festival is a time for family gatherings, celebrations and great food -- and this year it extends to April 15. We invited Max Borthwick, owner of Thaifusions, to demonstrate how to make an easy Vegan Massaman Curry Dal with Roasted Cauliflower to ring in one of the country's grandest events.
This is a great recipe if you can't handle heat because the base is a mild sauce with a southern Thai flavor. If you're craving more spice, add Sriracha! Gather your ingredients and check out the quick and easy recipe below:
Vegan Massaman Curry Dal and Roasted Cauliflower
By Thaifusions owner Max Borthwick
PREP TIME: 30 minutes
COOK TIME: 10 minutes
TOTAL TIME: 40 minutes
SERVES: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 cups dried Red Lentils
- 1 cup cauliflower florets
- 1 13.1 oz jar of Thaifusions Vegan Massaman Curry
- 2 Tbsp Chobani Coconut Yogurt (plain)
- 4 sprigs cilantro
- 1 lime halved into 4 pieces
- Serve with Jasmine rice andd garlic naan flatbread (optional)
- 1 tsp Thaifusions Sriracha for more heat (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- COOK THE RED LENTILS. Rinse 1.5 cups of dried lentils thoroughly and simmer gently with lid ajar until slightly cooked or desired tenderness is reached anywhere from 7-13 minutes.
- ROAST THE CAULIFLOWER. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut cauliflower into small bite sized florets spread onto a small baking sheet. Roast in the oven on the top rack for about 20-30 minutes until lightly browned.
- SIMMER THE MASSAMAN CURRY. Add 1 jar of Thaifusions Massaman Curry to a saucepan and bring to a medium simmer while adding the lentils and cauliflower and gently cook for 10 minutes on low stirring slowly.
- SERVE. Drizzle 2 Tbsp of Chobani Coconut Yogurt and Thaifusions Sriracha Hot Sauce (Optional). Served over jasmine rice with lime wedge and garlic naan flatbread if desired.
