A plant-based take on Korean fried chicken - Makini's Kitchen

You'll be surprised how meaty this meal taste. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking to add a plant-based meal to your menu this week chef Makini Howell has a recipe for you that's worth your time.



Makini's restaurant Plum Bistro is back open for diners and take-out as well.

Korean BBQ Tofu w/ Fried Rice & Sauteed Bok Choy

By Makini Howell

Korean BBQ Sauce/Marinade

Prep time 15min

Servings 4

This can be made a few days ahead and kept in the fridge

INGREDIENTS

¼ c soy sauce

½ c guanabana nectar: I like this brand https://www.amazon.com/Jumex-Guanabana-Nectar-11-30-Ounce/dp/B00UW19UNU

2 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 green onions, whites and greens chopped

1 ½ tsp fresh ginger, grated

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbl red chili paste: I like this brand https://www.amazon.com/Chung-Jung-One-Gochujang-500g/dp/B013HB0CC4/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?keywords=Gochujang&qid=1562621494&s=gateway&sr=8-2-spons&th=1

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

½ tsp red pepper powder: I like this https://www.amazon.com/Singsong-Korean-Pepper-Coarse-Powder/dp/B005G8T32M/ref=pd_cp_325_3?pd_rd_w=VqQnh&pf_rd_p=ef4dc990-a9ca-4945-ae0b-f8d549198ed6&pf_rd_r=X1C10FECWBX1282XZXFD&pd_rd_r=e87dc128-a1c7-11e9-a729-9ff39a3dd8cd&pd_rd_wg=9toeK&pd_rd_i=B005G8T32M&psc=1&refRID=X1C10FECWBX1282XZXFD

½ tsp black pepper

combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

Fried BBQ Tofu

INGREDIENTS:

1 Block(15oz.) Extra-firm tofu

½ lb fresh gluten (optional if you are adventurous)

1/2 Cup Corn starch

Oil for frying

Scallions or fresh coriander for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut tofu into 1’’ by 2’’ by ½’’ thick rectangles lay tofu in a flat dish and marinade for 4-6 hours or up to overnight.

Remove the tofu from the sauce, add the tofu to a large mixing bowl, then sprinkle with the corn starch. Toss to coat all of the tofu.

Now, heat a little bit of oil at the bottom of a nonstick pan on medium-high. Add the tofu to the pan, don't overcrowd it, if the pan is too small to fit all of it, do it in two batches.

Brown the tofu on all sides, reducing heat as needed. It will take a few minutes on each side to get the tofu nice and crispy. Remove all of the tofu from the pan, place it in a bowl.

If there is any leftover oil in the pan, wipe it out. Then return the pan to the heat and add about half of the Korean BBQ sauce. Heat on low for a minute, then add a cornstarch slurry to slightly thicken the sauce. Then add all of the tofu back to the pan.

Toss to coat the tofu, and cook for a minute. Then remove from heat. Serve immediately with rice and veggies if you want. Drizzle the remaining sauce over the top and garnish with scallions or cilantro.

Shiitake Fried Rice:

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 inch ginger chopped

3-4 garlic cloves chopped

1 onion chopped

1 cup shiitake mushrooms fresh

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Salt + pepper + Korean chili powder to taste

1/4 cup vegetable broth optional (if you don't like a dry fried rice)

2 cups cooked rice

Chopped fresh coriander or green onion

sesame seeds toasted

INSTRUCTIONS:

Rinse and slice mushrooms into pieces. Set aside.

Heat a pan over low-medium heat. Add sesame oil.

Once it's hot, add ginger + garlic + onion. Stir and saute until the onions are translucent.

Add the sliced mushrooms. Stir and cook for 4-5 minutes over the same low-medium heat.

Add soy sauce, salt, pepper, Korean chili, and vegetable broth (if using). Stir and cook for 2 minutes (4-5 minutes if you're using veggie broth).

Next, add the cooked rice and mix well.

Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander or green onion + toasted sesame seeds and

Sauteed Bok Choy

INGREDIENTS:

2 teaspoons cooking oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced ginger (from a 1-inch piece)

Juice from 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

6 ounces baby bok choy (about 3 small heads), halved lengthwise, then thoroughly washed and drained

INSTRUCTIONS: