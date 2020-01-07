Make an easy & delicious plant-based BLT - Makini's Kitchen

Fried green tomatoes are the star of Chef Makini Howell's dish. #k5evening

For those cooking at home, it can be tough coming up with new and different meals. Our favorite planted-based chef Makini Howell is here with a delicious idea for you. The recipe is below.

We're also happy to report that Makini is reopening her restaurant Plum Bistro to guests starting July 1!

Fried Green Tomato BLT

By Chef Makini Howell

Ingredients

Mushroom bacon (Makini uses the Serious Eats recipe)

Tangy horseradish aioli:

1-2 teaspoons horseradish

½ cup vegan mayo

1-2 teaspoons brown mustard

2 teaspoons dill pickle juice or 1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning

4 shakes hot sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

Sandwiches:

1 large or 2 small green tomatoes sliced

1 ½ tablespoons Ener-G Egg Replacer

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons water

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons dry parsley

½ cup vegetable oil for frying

Arugula or Lettuce

4 slices white bread good quality

Instructions:

1. Cook mushroom bacon and set aside.

2. Make the aioli: In a pint-sized jar, combine all sauce ingredients. Cover with lid and shake vigorously for 1 - 2 minutes until well combined. Let sit for 3 minutes before using.

3. Slice tomatoes about ¼ inch thick. Set aside.

4. Prepare the vegan eggs: In a heat-proof medium bowl, combine the egg replacer and water. Stir to combine. Heat 4 cups of water in a saucepan over medium heat. When the water comes to a simmer, set the bowl of vegan eggs on top of the saucepan and let the heat from the steam heat the vegan egg mixture. Whisk until the mixture thickens. This will help the egg replacer coat the tomatoes better. Remove the bowl from the heat and set aside.

5. In a separate shallow bowl, combine the flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and parsley.

6. Heat half of the oil in a large skillet to medium heat until it starts to shimmer.

7. Dunk each green tomato slice in the egg mixture, then dredge in the flour mixture until well coated. Place in the hot skillet. Repeat until the pan is full, but do not overcrowd, work in batches.

8. Cook until the bottom is golden brown, about 3 - 4 minutes. Flip carefully and cook until the other side is browned. Drain the fried green tomatoes on brown paper bags.