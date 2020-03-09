Picnic Party Seattle creates the picnics of your dreams!

This mother-daughter business takes the work and stress out of setting up picnics, setting up beautiful spreads for any occasion. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There's nothing better than having a picnic on a gorgeous day - but if you're looking for an easy way to take your picnic to the next level, Hannah Fuchigami and her mother, Melody, have you covered.

Picnic Party Seattle is a pop-up picnic service. Basically, you let Hannah know when, where, and what kind of picnic you want, and she and Melody will set up the picnic of your dreams.

"During quarantine and during this COVID-era, we're really trying to celebrate, to make things feel really special," Hannah says.

Picnic Party Seattle started as a response to COVID-19, but Hannah and Melody have always been picnic planning-aficionados. In 2017, Hannah planned a picnic for her sister's engagement - and the rest, as they say, is history!

When you request a picnic, you can add on food and beverages to really make your picnic party special. Expect delightful sparkling water or tasty tonics, while the food ranges from charcuterie platters to sushi boards.

"We try to use as many local makers as we can, whether that's Beecher's cheese or Salumi salami," Hannah says.

Once everything is set up, Hannah and Melody will let you enjoy your picnic. You don't have to dread the clean up, either - once you're done, they'll take care of that, too!

Hannah says while they've only planned picnics in Seattle so far, they're definitely open to branching out to other locations in Western Washington - so if you live outside of Seattle, don't fear!