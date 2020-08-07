This West Seattle coffee shop serves delicious Moroccan drinks

Nos Nos Coffee House in the Highland Park neighborhood brings Moroccan food and drinks to West Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Nos Nos Coffee House in West Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood is a little different than most spots - they serve Moroccan drinks and food that might be a little tough to find anywhere else.

"There's a lot of coffee shops in Seattle - it's a coffee town," owner Khalid Agour says. "We decided to give it a Moroccan twist."

That means you'll find Moroccan drinks, like the cafe's namesake - nos nos!

"Our specialty drink is nos nos," Agour says. "Nos nos means it's equal parts coffee, equal parts milk. It's a popular drink in Morocco."

A popular and strong drink! You'll get your caffeine fix for the day with nos nos.

There's plenty of pastries to choose from, too, made fresh every day. Melwi is one of their standout options - a delicious Moroccan flatbread with flavors like spinach and feta.

And if you'd prefer less caffeine in your coffee, there's the rich, warm Moroccan Spiced Latte.

It's not just the food and drinks that keep people coming back. Nos Nos Coffee House has a warm, friendly atmosphere that's hard to beat.