No clue what to do with tofu? Start with this easy breakfast scramble

Peggy Brusseau of Contented Vegan whips up this versatile breakfast scramble that you can add whatever you like. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Most people have either a love or hate relationship with tofu. But Peggy Brusseau, chef and author of The Contented Vegan says that's because you need to jazz up the flavor of this high-protein food. Her recipe below is easy and versatile.

Scrambled Tofu

This dish can be made to resemble scrambled eggs, or it can be treated as a tasty, vegetable-rich vegan breakfast in its own right by making a few simple additions. Either way, it’s quick and easy to prepare. Serve hot over toast, as filling for a baked potato or alongside a salad.

PREPARATION TIME 30 MINUTES - Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon untoasted sesame oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon ground turmeric

400g (14oz) silken tofu, well-drained

1⁄2 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pour the oil into a saucepan set over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, reduce the heat, and sauté for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomato, cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the turmeric and stir well.

Crumble the tofu into the saucepan and stir well, fluffing and mashing the tofu as you do so. Cook for 5 minutes in this way, to ensure an even distribution of heat and flavors.

Stir in the basil, season with salt and pepper, and serve.

OPTIONS AND VARIATIONS:

Try adding a selection of vegetables to this dish. To ensure quick and even cooking, cut your chosen vegetables into small pieces. Try a little diced sweet pepper (capsicum), grated carrot, or florets of purple sprouting broccoli, and fresh herbs such as parsley or wild garlic (ramps). Add them to the pan at the same time as the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes. Next, add the tomato and remaining ingredients as described in the method.

*TOFU is sold as ‘soft’ or ‘silken’ when it holds a lot of water, or ‘firm’ when it has had some of its water drained away. I buy all sorts and enjoy experimenting. I usually choose to press some of the water out of the silken type. Tofu is a great source of protein and can be presented in a variety of ways but, in terms of flavor, it needs your help! Unless it is one of the very firm types that has been smoked or marinated or made with added seeds, you will find that it is bland. So, you get to jazz it up. I always try spices first, including black pepper, chili, and perhaps a little allspice. I try to keep it simple, then if something works I can build on it. Turmeric is great with tofu for two reasons: it gives it a beautiful yellow color and it slightly thickens any sauce produced. (I have made a few mistakes with ground turmeric, such as adding so much that the dish tasted like a chalk mine – so beware!) Finally, I create ‘top note’ flavor and aroma by adding dried herbs in the last few minutes of cooking and perhaps a garnish of fresh herbs as I serve the dish.