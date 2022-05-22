Chinatown-International District gets new food bank focused on community

A staple in the Asian community just moved its food bank to a new location in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

SEATTLE — A staple in the Asian community just moved its food bank to a new location in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), with the goal of better serving culturally relevant food that's in high demand as inflation rises.

The Asian Counseling and Referral Service is going through a big change.

The ACRS’s food bank was in a small trailer located near King and 10th Streets in Seattle’s CID neighborhood for more than 20 years serving their clients, who are predominantly Asian, culturally relevant food.

"That continues to be one of the main things that separates ACRS from other food banks, you can always rely on some of those Asian staples like rice, and tofu and noodles and fresh produce like the ones you see here," said G De Castro, the director of Aging & Adults Services for the ACRS.



In February 2022, ACRS moved just blocks away from their old location into the iconic, 5,500 square foot Tsue Chong building in the CID.

The new location provide ACRS with 10 times the space to better serve their more than 300 clients they get on average every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



"Appropriate shelves, and coolers, for us to offer fresh produce, chilled or refrigerated goods," said De Castro.

De Castro said this move also comes at a perfect time, after the pandemic forced the non-profit to shift to delivery and saw a 200 percent increase in demand in their senior meal program. That increase equates to the non-profit delivering more than 2,100 bags per week.

De Castro does want to emphasize that their services are meant for everyone, not just those of Asian descent. Moving forward, the food bank's eye is on their annual fundraiser, "Walk for Rice", on June 18th at Jefferson Park on Beacon Hill.