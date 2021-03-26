Mom's Matzo Ball soup will hit the spot...even if it's not your mom

Jewish Passover is celebrated with special foods, including Matzo Ball soup. KIRO's Rachel Belle makes it like her mother Barbara, with some dill and love. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the freedom of the Israelites from the Egyptians, starts on March 27th this year. Lots of foods are part of the 8-day celebration, but for Amity her favorite is Matzo Ball soup!

Making good on a past promise, KIRO Radio's Rachel Belle, host of Your Last Meal podcast, taught Amity her mother Barbara's recipe. It's the same recipe that Rachel makes and takes to friends who are in need of comfort or just want something delicious, steeped in beautiful memories.

Of course, the lovely Barbara agreed to share her soup with us, the recipe is below and the special ingredient, besides love, is fresh dill! Enjoy!

Barbara’s Matzo Ball Soup

Ingredients

3 quarts chicken stock

2-3 Telma chicken consommé bouillon (optional)

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

1 large yellow onion, peeled and cut into 8 wedges

2 small or one large parsnip

1.5 lbs organic chicken legs

1 bunch fresh dill

1 package matzo ball mix

Directions

Place stock in large soup pot and cook chicken legs and onion. After the soup comes to a boil, turn down and simmer for 30 minutes. Add remaining vegetables and dill, stems and all. When the chicken is cooked through, remove from the pot and let rest until cool. Pull chicken meat off the bones, shred and place back in stock. Return to low simmer and cook until vegetables are tender, skimming any foam off as it cooks. While the soup simmers, follow package instructions to make your matzo balls. For best results, boil them in the soup. When the matzo balls are fluffy and float to the surface, they’re done. Salt soup to taste. Serve with the Mandel at the table.