This Des Moines doughnut shop has little doughnuts with big personality

Mini The Dough-Nut in Des Moines serves mini doughnuts with unique toppings - and a side of humor.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Everything about Mini the Dough-Nut is mini. Mini doughnuts, mini store in Des Moines, a mascot named Mini - but their personality is big.

Mini the Dough-Nut is run by Demone Gore and his family, in business since 2014. A former actor, Gore turned to doughnuts after auditions weren't paying the bills. Now, lucky for us, he slings mini doughnuts.

"We just want to make it a memorable experience," Gore says. "Our whole business model is made to order in the moment. People love to watch the little donuts float down the river."

Gore is a big fan of wordplay, too. Literally every donut on the menu is named for a pun or a joke. Like the Donut Judge Me, created after a writer friend visited the shop and ordered a dozen mini doughnuts with two types of chocolate on them.

"She said, 'don't judge me!'," says Gore.

Thus, Donut Judge Me was born- but Gore added one more type of chocolate, because why not?

There's also Donut Be Cheesy, Donut Be Plain, and Donut Be Ashy, which is mini doughnuts sprinkled with powdered sugar and garnished by fruit glaze.

"A lot of people get kick out of Donut Be Ashy," laughs Gore. "They say, oh you know a brotha had to think of that, because we need lotion sometimes!"

The Donut Mess with Texas is an especially unique combo, with maple glazed bacon, a very light drizzle of BBQ sauce, and a choice of hot and spicy or chili lime peanuts. You can also customize your donuts with whatever toppings they have.

Donuts come in quantities of eight, fourteen, and fifty-six. If you order fifty-six, or four dozen, your order will come in a doughnut house that's a replica of the shop!

"We just want to make this an experience every time you come," Gore says. "We want to make it fun."